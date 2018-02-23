Troy Main Street gives back

TROY — As a non-profit organization, Troy Main Street works to create a charming, prosperous, and interactive Downtown Troy. This year, in addition to enhancing the downtown, the organization is giving back to the greater community.

“Last year, we happened to host an event right after Hurricane Harvey hit,” said Nicole Loy, executive director of Troy Main Street. “In an effort to help, we laid out a jar for people to donate to a Hurricane Harvey relief fund. From that single event, the community donated $330. We want to make a similar impact this year, but this time, we’re focusing on the community we already serve: the community of Troy.”

The donation jar will return at Troy Main Street’s first event of the year, The Taste of Troy Trivia Night. The Taste of Troy Trivia Night will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center. Information on tickets can be found on the Troy Main Street Facebook page and on www.troymainstreet.org.

ALS support groups to meet

TROY — StoryPoint Troy will host monthly ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter caregiver support group meetings. As a community resource company, StoryPoint Troy believes this partnership will be beneficial to those affected by ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) who reside in the greater Troy area.

The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter serves 55 counties in the State of Ohio, assisting those diagnosed with ALS and their families with programs such as consultations from nurses and social workers, equipment loan information, grant reimbursement information, ALS clinic support, as well as ongoing education, resource referrals and support for the community.

The group will meet on the third Wednesday of each month, from 1-3 p.m. at 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Please call StoryPoint Troy at (937)440- 3600 to reserve a spot at the support group.

J. Andrew Fulker Scholarships available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Assication is receiving applications for scholarship grants from the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was established in cooperation with the Troy Foundation as a lasting tribute to Troy attorney J. Andrew Fulker who died in an auto accident in 1989.

The scholarship fund is designed to assist deserving law students who are residents of Miami County. Recipients of J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship grants will be selected by the Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Association. Grants will be used for law school tuition. To be eligible, an applicant must be admitted to for full-time attendance at a college of law or law school in a program designed to lead to a Juris Doctor or similar law degree.

Applications for scholarships may be obatined from Jack L. Neuenschwander, Miami County Bar Association Scholarship Committee, 1455 Stockham Dr., Piqua, OH 45356, or by telephone at (937) 778-0269.