Area briefs

Hayner headed to NYC

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a five day, four night trip to New York City on Sept. 27th through Oct. 1. \

A New York tour guide will take participants from Upper Manhattan to Lower Manhattan, and all the great places in between. Travelers will stay at the ROW Hotel located in the heart of Times Square where they will dine at some of Manhattan’s best restaurants, including a dinner cruise sailing from New York Harbor. Other highlights of the trip include: two Broadway shows, tour of Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera House, the Frick Museum, Central Park, Grand Central Station and more.

The all-inclusive, double occupancy, cost of this trip is $1,840 for in-district and Friends of Hayner members and $1,890 for those out-of-district. The trip is limited to 50 guests and the Registration deadline is May 1. You can register and pay online at www.troyhayner.org or stop by the Hayner now to register and pay. Visit the website for information about all of our other 2018 trip destinations.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

4-H youth travels to youth summit

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Ohio 4-H Health Hero Miranda Tatom has just returned from a five-day experience at the 2018 National Youth Summit on Healthy Living, held at the National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Md.

Tatom played an active role and represented Ohio 4-H.

During the summit, participants:

• Facilitated the “Levels of Community Change” game for a group of adults and youth from 15 states who were participating in Culture of Health training sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

• Met with health professionals at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Shared the Ohio 4-H Health Heroes “Medicine Cabinet Project” at the Summit’s opening session (attended by more than 300 people from 32 states).

• Presented three sessions titled “What’s in Your Medicine Cabinet?” to a total of 73 people who were attending the Summit.

• Created and presented an action plan for a “Healthy Living Day Camp” on the Ohio State campus to be held on Oct. 27.

• Toured some sites in Washington, D.C., including the Air and Space Museum and the U.S. Botanical Gardens, and a night tour of six memorials (Jefferson Memorial, FDR Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial).

Tatom is a member of Button Buddies 4-H Club of Miami County.

Childbirth class offered

TROY — The Miami County YMCA, Robinson Branch, will be offering a seven-week natural childbirth educational class. This class is designed to empower families with the tools and techniques used for natural childbirth, and will be taught using a variety of lectures, videos, and hands on material to help prepare parents for their new arrival.

This course will inform participants on the choices they have throughout the delivery process and helps parents to prepare their own birth plan. Topics covered will include preparing for labor, first stage of labor, delivery and labor support, hospital procedures and pain medications, variations of labor, medical interventions, and cesarean birth, as well as newborn care and postpartum adjustments.

The childbirth classes will meet on the following Thursdays: March 1, 8, 15, 29, and April 5, 12, and 19 from 7-8:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at 440-9622.