Area briefs

Husted to hold office hours

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced regional office hours for 15 counties, including Miami, for the month of March.

Local office hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. March 19 at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua.

Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting.

Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information.

Additionally, the regional liaisons will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.

Weather spotter class set

PIQUA — A National Weather Spotter training class will be held Monday, March 26 in the Hartzell Lecture Hall at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.

The class is being sponsored by the Emergency Management agencies of Miami and Shelby counties.

Participants do not have to be a weather spotter to attend. If you have an interest in the weather, or if the weather may influence your job position, this class may be of interest. There is no minimum age limit.

Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Participants should park behind the building and use the rear entrance.

There is no charge to attend this class.

For more information, weather.gov/iln/spottertrainingschedule or call Art Blackmore at (937) 332-8561 or Cheri Drinkwine at (937) 492-5635.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for December have been named.

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Mickey Fletcher and Barbara Wilson

Group 2:

First — Tim and Judy Logan

Second — Doug and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Dick and Sandy Adams

Group 3:

First — Sandy Pahl and Sandy Haack

Second — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer

Group 4:

First — Kathy Jent

Second — Lou Holter

Third — Beth Earhart

Group 8:

First — Judy Logan

Second — Beth Earhart

Third — Julia Routson

Group 9:

First — Evelyn Madigan and Mary Ann Heckman

Second — Fran Bowsman and Marsha Simpson

Group 10:

First — Sandy Haack

Second — Mary Lynne Mouser

Third — Laury Braby.