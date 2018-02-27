Area briefs

Bridge winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for January have been named.

Bridge Winners:

Group 1:

First — Laury Braby and Suzanne Scranton

Second — Sandy Haack and Ruth Treon

Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Group 2:

First — Tim and Judy Logan

Second — Roger and Kathy Luring

Third — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Group 3:

First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Second — Sandy Pahl and Sandy Haack

Third — Mary Jo Berry, Kay Vagedes and Sue Gagnon

Group 5:

First — Marge Burk

Second — Alice Schlemmer

Third — Mable Leytze

Group 8:

First — Bonnie Rashilla

Second — Julia Routson

Third — Judy Logan

Group 9:

First — Jan Wise and Lynn Fobian

Second — Evelyn Madigan and Mary Ann Heckman

Group 10:

First — Sandy Haack

Second — Mary Beth Anthony

Third — Kathy Jent.

Beekeeping class planned

PIQUA — West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association (WCOBA) will hold its annual beginning beekeeping class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17, at the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Training Center. Doughnuts and drinks will be available and there will be a one-hour lunch break at around noon.

Dwight Wells of Troy will be the main instructor. Wells collaborates with Purdue University on improving local bee genetics, is a founding member of the Heartland Honey Bee Breeders Cooperative, and also has been involved in USDA SARE grant honey bee projects in 2015, 2016 and 2017, among other accomplishments.

Presentations will include: what Beekeeping is about; honey bee biology; honey bee nutrition; honey bee pests and diseases; basic management of honey bees; required equipment for beekeeping; and more. There will be demonstrations on assembling hive equipment and the club will provide information on ordering bees from local Ohio stock.

The cost of the class is $50 which includes “Bee-Essentials” by Dr Larry Connor. Beekeeping supply catalogs, literature and handouts will be given to all enrollees, along with chances to win beekeeping door prizes.

Registration is limited to 40 people. Enroll by emailing Wells at dwells85@woh.rr.com.

J. Andrew Fulker Scholarships available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Assication is receiving applications for scholarship grants from the J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was established in cooperation with the Troy Foundation as a lasting tribute to Troy attorney J. Andrew Fulker who died in an auto accident in 1989.

The scholarship fund is designed to assist deserving law students who are residents of Miami County. Recipients of J. Andrew Fulker Memorial Scholarship grants will be selected by the Scholarship Committee of the Miami County Bar Association. Grants will be used for law school tuition. To be eligible, an applicant must be admitted to for full-time attendance at a college of law or law school in a program designed to lead to a Juris Doctor or similar law degree.

Applications for scholarships may be obatined from Jack L. Neuenschwander, Miami County Bar Association Scholarship Committee, 1455 Stockham Dr., Piqua, OH 45356, or by telephone at (937) 778-0269.