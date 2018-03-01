Area briefs

Monthly veterans event set
TROY — The monthly doughnuts and coffee at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will begin at 9 a.m. March 7.
Miami County Commissioner and Navy veteran Greg Simmons will speak. An elevator is available to the second floor of the Masonic Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy.
For more information, call 332-8852.
Historical society offers speaker
TROY — The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Mark Davis, a former park ranger at the Taylorsville Dam, Dayton MetroPark, will speak on the topic “Tadmor: The Original Crossroads of America”
The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.
Film series continues
TROY — The Hayner Film Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. March 9 with “Stagecoach” at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo and learn something about each other in the process.
Night hike offered
TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold its a Kids Night Hike program from 6:30-8 p.m. March 9 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Bring your preschool to elementary school age child to the park for a night hike that will have them using their different senses to explore the woods and learn about nocturnal creatures on this night hike. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.
Bridge winners named
MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for January have been named.
Bridge Winners:
Group 1:
First — Laury Braby and Suzanne Scranton
Second — Sandy Haack and Ruth Treon
Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover
Group 2:
First — Tim and Judy Logan
Second — Roger and Kathy Luring
Third — Terry and Louretta Gaston
Group 3:
First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan
Second — Sandy Pahl and Sandy Haack
Third — Mary Jo Berry, Kay Vagedes and Sue Gagnon
Group 5:
First — Marge Burk
Second — Alice Schlemmer
Third — Mable Leytze
Group 8:
First — Bonnie Rashilla
Second — Julia Routson
Third — Judy Logan
Group 9:
First — Jan Wise and Lynn Fobian
Second — Evelyn Madigan and Mary Ann Heckman
Group 10:
First — Sandy Haack
Second — Mary Beth Anthony
Third — Kathy Jent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU