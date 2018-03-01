Area briefs

Monthly veterans event set

TROY — The monthly doughnuts and coffee at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will begin at 9 a.m. March 7.

Miami County Commissioner and Navy veteran Greg Simmons will speak. An elevator is available to the second floor of the Masonic Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, call 332-8852.

Historical society offers speaker

TROY — The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Mark Davis, a former park ranger at the Taylorsville Dam, Dayton MetroPark, will speak on the topic “Tadmor: The Original Crossroads of America”

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

Film series continues

TROY — The Hayner Film Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. March 9 with “Stagecoach” at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo and learn something about each other in the process.

Night hike offered

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold its a Kids Night Hike program from 6:30-8 p.m. March 9 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Bring your preschool to elementary school age child to the park for a night hike that will have them using their different senses to explore the woods and learn about nocturnal creatures on this night hike. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Bridge winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for January have been named.

Bridge Winners:

Group 1:

First — Laury Braby and Suzanne Scranton

Second — Sandy Haack and Ruth Treon

Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Group 2:

First — Tim and Judy Logan

Second — Roger and Kathy Luring

Third — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Group 3:

First — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Second — Sandy Pahl and Sandy Haack

Third — Mary Jo Berry, Kay Vagedes and Sue Gagnon

Group 5:

First — Marge Burk

Second — Alice Schlemmer

Third — Mable Leytze

Group 8:

First — Bonnie Rashilla

Second — Julia Routson

Third — Judy Logan

Group 9:

First — Jan Wise and Lynn Fobian

Second — Evelyn Madigan and Mary Ann Heckman

Group 10:

First — Sandy Haack

Second — Mary Beth Anthony

Third — Kathy Jent.