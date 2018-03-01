Area briefs

Support 4 Paws for Ability at library

TROY — The Giving Tree at Troy-Miami County Public Library will be accepting donations throughout the Big Read to benefit 4 Paws For Ability. The library will be collecting the following items: new or used/clean towels and washcloths, dog toys (Kong or Nylabone brands), or dog food and treats (Pup-peroni, Milk-Bone, or Kibbles ‘N Bits brands). Stop by to donate any time during March and April.

“The Underdogs: Children, Dogs and the Power of Unconditional Love,” by Melissa Fay Greene will be the subject of programs taking place at area libraries, schools, and other venues during the Big Read in March and April 2018. This nonfiction book tells the story of the founding of 4 Paws For Ability, a nonprofit organization based in Xenia that trains and places service dogs internationally.

Join staff at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 15 at for “Pups for a Purpose” Officials from 4 Paws for Ability join talk about their history, share their vision, and demonstrate what their service dogs can do. This program is for adults and no registration is required.

If you’re reading “The Underdogs,” join other participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Monday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. for a lively discussion exploring the amazing relationship between canines and humans. You can pick up your own copy of the Big Read or call the library at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 112, for more information.

Documentary to be shown

DAYTON — “G is for Gun: The Arming of Teachers in America,” examining the rapidly growing, controversial trend of U.S. schools to arm teachers will be shown in March.

Through the story of the Sidney, Ohio school board’s decision to arm a group of volunteer teachers, the film explores the tensions in the national debate and the tenuous state of public education. A wide range of viewpoints and experiences bring into focus the difficult choices many communities are struggling with today.

“G is for Gun: The Arming of Teachers in America,” will premiere at 9 p.m. March 22 on ThinkTV16/WPTD with an encore presentation at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 25.

Mental health seminar set

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center in collaboration with Mt. Olive Baptist Church-YMHFA Project, Dayton, will be hosting a Mental Health First Aide Seminar from 9 a.m. to 5 .m. Saturday, March 24 at LCC, 110 Ash St. Troy.

This eight-hour course is taught by certified Mental Health First Aid USA instructors and is open to all who interact with young people and or in public community sector. The training introduces common mental health challenges for youth such as: anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders. You will also learn what to do until appropriate professionals and other help can begin.

Reserve your seat by calling the Lincoln center at 335-2715 as seating is limited.

Refreshments will be included.