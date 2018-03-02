Area briefs

State of city upcoming

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will offer its annual State of the City luncheon from noon to 1 p.m March 19 at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Mike Beamish will touch on the municipal achievements of 2017 and talk about current and future city issues and projects.

For a reservation, call the TACC at 339-8769 or register at troyohiochamber.com through the events calendar.

The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for others.

Workshop upcoming

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society is having its 23rd annual Routes for Roots Workshop on March 24 at the Fort Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor, Piqua. Advance registration is due by March 10 and is $20.

Walk-ins the day of will be $25. Check in the day of the event is 8:15 a.m. with the workshop ending at 3:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, vendors and handouts. Speaker information and registration forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page, at www.rootsweb.ancestry.com/~ohmchgs, at the Piqua Library, Piqua Local History Department and area libraries.

For questions, contact Wendy Watson at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com.

Trainer course set for March 10-11

TROY — The Miami County Park District in partnership with Outdoor Adventure Connections will hold an overnight, two-day Leave No Trace Trainer Course beginning at 10 a.m. March 10 through 10 a.m. March 11 at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy. Participants will learn and teach about the seven principles of back country Leave No Trace.

Upon successful completion of the course participants will receive a certificate.

Class fee $85 due at time of registration (includes dinner Saturday).

Register at OutdoorAdventureConnection.com.

Albers to speak

TROY — Bill Albers will speak at the WACO Air Museum’s Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. March 15 at the museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Albers will present a lecture entitled “The Memphis Belle,” in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Memphis Belle exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which is to open May 17 and will feature the restored “Memphis Belle.” Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow.

Donations will be accepted.

For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Pastors Forum host Meet the Candidates event

MIAMI COUNTY — The community is invited to the Meet The Candidates event for state representative candidates at 7 p.m Tuesday, March 13, at Koinos Church, 722 Grant St., Troy.

Dr. Mark Smith, professor of Political Science at Cedarville University, will moderate the event. All five candidates for state representative have been invited and all four Republican candidates have confirmed that they will attend. The audience will hear about the values and positions of each candidate in preparation for the primary election on May 8. This event is hosted by The Pastors Forum, pastors of Miami and Darke counties.