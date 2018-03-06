Area briefs

Scholarships available through SWCD

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Soil and Water Conservation District is offering two $750 scholarship awards — the Larry Studebaker Memorial/Miami SWCD Scholarship — for the purpose of continuing higher education at a two- or four-year college or university.

Applying students must:

• Must be a Miami County resident

• Must be an Agriculture or Natural Resources major

• Must be enrolled for fall quarter/semester of 2018

• May be a one-time prior Miami SWCD scholarship recipient

The award will be used towards the student’s tuition and fees and will be processed through the scholarship office of the chosen school.

Send completed applications, along with high school or college transcripts and three letters of recommendations from three references listed on the application form to: Miami SWCD Scholarship Committee, 1330 N. County Road 25-A; Suite C, Troy, OH 45373. The deadline to apply — must be postmarked — by March 16.

Cemetery clean-up scheduled

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Residents and families are advised that the 2018 annual spring clean up for Maple Hill Cemetery and all other Monroe Township cemeteries will take place the week of March 11 by cemetery staff.

All decorations that are to be saved must be removed by March 10. Spring items may be put back on gravesites March 18. Be advised that all artificial arrangements must be in a non glass vase, hanging device, or a monument saddle. Please permanently mark the deceased name and contact person on the bottom of a saddle so identification can be made if it is blown off the monument. The cemetery prohibits the placement of landscape rocks around monuments, glass containers, wire, toys and figurines. These are maintenance and safety issues and interfere with mowing and or trimming. These items will be removed.

Herb workshop upcoming

TROY — The OSU Extension office will present “Spring into Herbs” on March 19. The workshop will include easy cooking demonstrations and preservation techniques for incorporating herbs into your weekly menu. Tips for growing herbs indoors and outdoors will also be discussed. Each participant will receive a potted herb, recipes, and samples.

Two sessions will be offered at the extension meeting room on the ground floor of the Old Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. The morning session will be 10 a.m. to noon and the evening session will be 6-8 p.m. The cost is $15 and pre-registration is required by March 14.

For more details contact the Extension office at 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/miamiherbs or the Facebook page “Ohio State University Extension Miami County” for more information.

Cardo drumming offered

TROY — Cardo drumming is offered free of charge every week at Trojan Nutrition, 1510 W. Main St., Troy.

Classes are Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 12:15 p.m and Saturday at 9 a.m.

A one-hour class can burn 300-800 calories.

For more information, call 332-0993.