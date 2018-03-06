Environmental leaders sought for institute

MIAMI VALLEY — Do you care about our region’s land and water resources? Learn how to help lead improvements to both, by applying for the Ohio Environmental Leaders Institute.

This two-day institute, on May 10 and 23, will be led by The Ohio State University (OSU), in partnership with the Miami Conservancy District (MCD).

The May 10 event will be held at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. The May 23 will be at Aullwood Audubon, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton. Both days the schedule is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Those who lead — or who aspire to lead — collaborative decision-making processes that integrate science and public values will benefit the most from participating in the institute,” said Sarah Hippensteel Hall, MCD manager for watershed partnerships.

The institute consists of two interactive sessions and will cover local environmental issues, leadership development, and problem-solving skills. Topics of local interest include urban environmental challenges, safe drinking water, environmental justice, and climate adaptation.

By the end of the program, participants will better understand current regional issues and will be better prepared to engage in and/or lead collaborative stakeholder processes.

The program is for people who work and volunteer in areas of the environment, natural resources and sustainability within the Great Miami River Watershed as well as those from private, public and non-profit sectors. Preference will be given to participants who live or work in these Great Miami River Watershed counties: Shelby, Miami, Clark, Montgomery, Preble, Warren, Butler, Hamilton, and Greene.

Registration is open until May 1. Course fee is $100. For more information, contact Sarah Hippensteel Hall at shippensteel@mcdwater.org.