Area briefs

4-H kicks off registration season

PIQUA — On Feb. 24, the Miami County 4-H had its annual 4-H mall kick off at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

The event included several different clubs that showcased what 4-H is all about and shared some of their activities.Clubs, including Rock N Rabbits, Indian Creek 4-H Club, and Hares & Stuff 4-H Club showcased some of their animals, including rabbits and a chicken. The Miami County Trap Shooters and Miami County Junior Camp Counselors offered information to mall guests and also showed some of their projects.

With the help of all the 4-H members, advisors, and parents they were able to show off their clubs, and hand out information about joining 4-H. To learn more about 4-H, contact the extension office or visit the office at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy or visit miami.osu.edu.

PEEP registration under way

TROY — Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s Preschool Environmental Education Program (PEEP) will open to the public on Sunday, March 11 at 12:30 p.m.

Classes will be offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. with an additional Friday afternoon class 12:30-2:30 p.m. This six-week session includes a different nature-related topic each week and will run April 10 through May 18.

Did you know that snakes smell with their tongues? This is just one wildlife fact your child will teach you during this hands-on adventure. PEEP is geared for children ages 3-5 years old, who are potty-trained.

The fee for this program is $45 for BNC members and $60 for non-members. Fees are due upon registration (cash or check).

Dog social upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. March 18 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington.

Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Just Walking the Dog” social where dogs and their owners spend an afternoon just walking in the park. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out.

Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Lecture series continues

TROY — Bill Albers will speak at the WACO Air Museum’s Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. March 15 at the museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Albers will present a lecture entitled “The Memphis Belle,” in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Memphis Belle exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which is to open May 17 and will feature the restored “Memphis Belle.” Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. Donations will be accepted.

For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.