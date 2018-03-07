Area briefs

State of the City set

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will offer its annual State of the City luncheon from noon to 1 p.m March 19 at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Mike Beamish will touch on the municipal achievements of 2017 and talk about current and future city issues and projects.

For a reservation, call the TACC at 339-8769 or register at troyohiochamber.com through the events calendar. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for others.

Weather spotter class offered

PIQUA — A National Weather Spotter training class will be held March 26 in the Hartzell Lecture Hall at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.

The class is being sponsored by the Emergency Management agencies of Miami and Shelby counties. Participants do not have to be a weather spotter to attend. If you have an interest in the weather, or if the weather may influence your job position, this class may be of interest. There is no minimum age limit.

Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Participants should park behind the building and use the rear entrance. There is no charge to attend this class.

For more information, weather.gov/iln/spottertrainingschedule or call Art Blackmore at (937) 332-8561 or Cheri Drinkwine at ((37) 492-5635.

Souper-Walk planned

PIQUA — The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program from 8-10 p.m. March 22 at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua.

Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested.

Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.