Area briefs

State of the City set

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will offer its annual State of the City luncheon from noon to 1 p.m March 19 at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Mayor Mike Beamish will touch on the municipal achievements of 2017 and talk about current and future city issues and projects.

For a reservation, call the TACC at 339-8769 or register at troyohiochamber.com through the events calendar. The cost is $20 for chamber members and $25 for others.

Souper-Walk planned

PIQUA — The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program from 8-10 p.m. March 22 at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua.

Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested.

Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Farm Share Breakfast upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Farm Bureau will offer its Second annual 4-H and Farmer Share Breakfast at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Duke Lundgard Building, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, from 7:30-10 a.m. April 7.

The cost is $5 per person, ages 4-10 are $2, and 3 and under are free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, yogurt, coffee, juice and milk. All proceeds benefit the Miami County 4-H program. During the breakfast a presentation will be made to all the local fire departments of two helmets as well as two full body safety harnesses to assist in grain engulfment emergency rescues. These are being donated on behalf of the Miami County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

“We wanted to start a social event that will become a tradition, much like the Miami County 4-H BBQ has been for over 60 years. When we can gather as a community, break bread, and support our youth, everyone wins,” said Dan Sturgill, committee chair for the 4-H and Farmer Share Breakfast. “We hope to see you at the breakfast!”

Mills Brothers event planned

PIQUA — “An Evening with the Mills Brothers” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center. The performance will include John Mills, son of Donald Mills, and Elmer Hopper of Platters fame. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in Piqua at Appletree Gallery, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Readmore’s Hallmark, and David Fair on the Square in Troy during regular business hours (cash or check only); or by credit card by calling the Johnston Farm at 773-2522. Tickets are $30 each or $25 for Johnston Farm Friends members and members of the Ohio History Connection.

Seminar for Houses of Worship held Saturday

TROY — The Troy Police Department in partnership with the Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association (MVCPA) will host a free safety seminar for Houses of Worship this Saturday.

The training is from 1 -3 p.m. at The Crystal Room in Troy, 845 W Market St. This will be a general overview about critical incidents in Houses of Worship meant to encourage the thought process of where your organization is, and where it may need to be regarding church security during critical incidents.

For more information about additional educational oppurtunties, contact Officer Joel Misirian at 937-339-7525 x1423