Area briefs

Fellers to turn 100

PIQUA — Harold Fellers will turn 100 on March 22.

He will be celebrating with his family from 1-3 p.m. March 18 at Marion’s Piazza, Troy. Friends are welcome to stop in and wish him a happy birthday or send him a card at 4855 W. Versailles Road, Piqua.

Neighborhood clean-up set

TROY — The city of Troy will hold its annual Spring Neighborhood Clean-up Week April 9-13.

During this week, residents will be permitted to exceed the capacity of the cart. Additional bagged household refuse must be placed out the collection day, but placed a few feet from the cart so that it can be accessed. Items in boxes will not be taken.

Items that are classified as recyclable should be placed in the recycling container for collection.

In addition, residents are encouraged to engage in and promote spring clean-up in the neighborhoods. Again, the items that are collected should be of the type normally classified as household refuse and should be placed in trash bags for collection.

If there are questions regarding clean-up week, call the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 335-1914.

Art contest accepting entries

TROY — To celebrate its 75th anniversary, the Miami Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting an artwork contest for local students to showcase the history and importance of agriculture and conservation within Miami County.

The contest is open to any student in Miami County and a $100 prize will be awarded. The artwork will also be on display and used by the organization for its information displays.

Artwork accepted will be 11-inch-by-17-inch to 22-inch-by-28-inches. Entries may be dropped off or mailed to 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, or sent electronically by email to galexander@miamiswcd.org or lraterman@miamiswcd.org.

The deadline for the project has been extended to April 27.