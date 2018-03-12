Area briefs

WACO hosts Brick Blowout

TROY — LEGO lovers can view the WACO Air Museum’s “First Responders: Our Real Heroes” LEGO exhibits on March 17.

The exhibit consists of 45 local entries as well as a giant city block built by OKI LUG (Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Lego Users Group), which is 70 members strong.

Local entries include exhibits that demonstrate military life at home and abroad, the raising of the flag amidst the rubble of the twin towers after 9/11, a fire truck with working lights, exhibits that depict life at the police station, Coast Guard, first responders at the scene of a car crash, and rescuing a cat from a tree. Tornado, fire and flood rescues are represented, as well as a Eurocopter 5A-366G1 Dolphin, a memorial to a fallen K-9 shot in the line of duty, a light up volcano and the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan when it served in the Philippines.

The event will include activities such as a LEGO scavenger hunt, a LEGO building zone with thousands of bricks for building, popcorn and a LEGO movie, door prizes, a market to purchase used LEGO kits and other lego items, and an opportunity to win a classic bi-plane ride for two in “Sunny,” the big yellow WACO airplane.

Museum hours for March 17 are noon to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $6 per adult and $3 per child (3 and under are free.) No additional cost for the LEGO activities.

WACO is located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

YMCA offers indoor triathlon

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is hosting an indoor triathlon on March 24 at the Robinson Branch in Troy. The triathlon will consist of three events: swimming, cycling and walking/running.

The triathlon format will include: 15 minutes of swimming, 20 minutes on the bike and 15 minutes on a treadmill, with waves of four participants starting every 30 minutes.

Youth ages 14 and older are encouraged to participate. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in each division, including: male, female, ages 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 plus.

For more information contact, Kaci Gessaman, Troy, 440-9622 or k.gessaman@miamicountyymca.net, or visit the Miami County YMCA website at www.miamicountyymca.net.

SNL event set

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, March 17 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with swimming, gym games, and our Bounce House. Pizza and lemonade will be served during a movie. Drop off begins at 7:00pm and pick up is at 11:30pm Saturday.

Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 440-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.