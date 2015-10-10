Area briefs

FFA lock-in deemed success

PLEASANT HILL — On Sept. 26, the Newton FFA chapter hosted their first FFA lock-in for FFA members and all eighth graders who were interested in learning more about the program.

The Newton FFA officer team spent several hours planning and preparing for the lock-in. The event was led by the chapter officers who began the night with several different cooperation, leadership, and bonding games. They continued through the night with games, movies, and food.

Overall, the first Newton FFA lock-in was deemed a huge success with several FFA members and eighth graders interested in the FFA participating. The Newton FFA is under the direction of adviser Jessica Helsinger and is a satellite program of Upper Valley Career Center.

TCC raising money for hospital

TROY — TCC, the largest Verizon premium wireless retailer in the U.S., has announced that more than 350 participating TCC stores nationwide are now selling screen cleaning cloths featuring artwork created by five patients of Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health. The screen cloths can be purchased at each store for $10 with 100 percent of the sales going back to Riley Hospital.

The participating store in Troy is located at 1833 W. Main St.

“It is rare for a hospital to have an opportunity with national reach like this, and we’re honored that TCC is leveraging its assets to make a difference for the children of Riley Hospital,” said Jim Austin, chief marketing and corporate partnerships officer for Riley Children’s Foundation.

On Aug. 25, nearly 1,000 TCC employees from across the country dressed in superhero capes and costumes to participate in the first-ever “Rally for Riley.” During a presentation outside of Riley Hospital, TCC CEO Scott Moorehead made an official check donation to hospital executives and then invited all employees and attendees to form a human chain around the hospital, symbolizing a “hug” for the 300,000 patient visits that occur at Riley each year. This was the first time an organization has linked its employees around the hospital.

“As part of our continued efforts to give back and make a difference in the lives of children across the country, there was no doubt in our minds that we wanted to get involved with Riley Hospital,” said Moorehead. “Simply writing a check isn’t what we’re about at TCC. Instead, we developed a plan to give back to Riley Hospital in a way no one has before. It’s a privilege to help brighten the days for the children of Riley Hospital, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Riley Hospital donation falls on the heels of TCC providing 100,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the country through its Culture of Good program, an initiative in which the company gives back to every community it does business. The Culture of Good includes three additional annual programs: providing canned goods to local food banks, giving supply packs to 3,500 teachers across the U.S., and volunteering time to improve the environment. To date, TCC has donated nearly $3 million through its Culture of Good.

To learn more about the company, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Consumers can connect with TCC on social media at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and @TCCTalk on Twitter. To learn more about Riley Hospital, visit www.rileykids.org.