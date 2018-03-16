College briefs

Wise earns degree from UW

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Kara LeAnn Wise of Pleasent Hill earned a bachelors degree from the University of Wyoming at the completion of the 2017 fall term.

Established in 1886, UW is a nationally recognized research institution offering 200 areas of study.

Fuller named to dean’s list

RADFORD, Va. — Macy E. Fuller of Troy has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Radford University. Fuller is a freshman interdisciplinary studies major.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have taken 12 or more graded credit hours and have a grade point average of 3.4 or above with no grade below a C.