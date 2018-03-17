Husted to host office hours

PIQUA — Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted will offer regional office hours from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, March 19, at the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting. Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information. Additionally, the regional liaisons will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.

Registration open for home school nature classes

TROY — Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for March is “Birding Basics.”

Weather Spotter training offered

PIQUA — A National Weather Spotter training class will be held on March 26 in the Hartzell Lecture Hall at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua. The class is being sponsored by the Emergency Management agencies of Miami and Shelby counties. Participants do not have to be a weather spotter to attend. If you have an interest in the weather, or if the weather may influence your job position, this class may be of interest. There is no minimum age limit. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Participants should park behind the building and use the rear entrance. There is no charge to attend this class. For more information, weather.gov/iln/spottertrainingschedule or call Art Blackmore at (937) 332-8561 or Cheri Drinkwine at (937) 492-5635.

Learn basic pastry techniques

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a class on the basic techniques used to make pastries, custards, quick breads, cakes, pate a choux, butter cream, and the art of making cookies. The class will be held on Tuesday, April 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Tipp Middle School located at 555 N. Hyatt, Tipp City. The cost for the class is $23 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

To register for this class, visit tmcomservices.org or visit the office at 3 E Main Street, Tipp City.

Free tax help available

MIAMI COUNTY — Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers at the following locations:

• From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• From 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• From 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• From 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.