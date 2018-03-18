Area briefs

Y offers flag football

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is offering youth flag football leagues for 4-5 year olds, kindergarten to second graders, and third to sixth graders. These leagues incorporate the fundamentals of football with coaches serving as quarterbacks for the younger leagues and the players quarterbacking at the third to sixth grade level.

The leagues are held on Sunday afternoons beginning April 15 at the Robinson Branch in Troy, with start times ranging from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The 4-5 year old program is returning this year. This introductory program will give all participants a chance to run and catch the ball each half, then building to downs as the season progresses. Parent participation will be needed and this program gives parents a great way to spend time with their child on a Sunday afternoon.

Parent coaches are always needed and can sign up as a coach during registration. All coaches receive a T-shirt and find themselves in the game with their children having fun and teaching the game of football. A coaches meeting will be held on April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Robinson Branch and all coaches signing up are encouraged to attend.

Registration is going on now at either Branch or over the phone at Piqua at 773-9622 and Robinson at 440-9622). The cost for participation is $35 for YMCA members and $67 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

MS walk upcoming

TROY — The 22nd annual WalkMS: Miami County will be held at 2 p.m. April 8 in Troy during MS Awareness Week.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. along with team pictures. Walkers turning in $100 prior to or day of the event will receive a short sleeve T-shirt.

Opening ceremonies begin at 1:45 p.m. with the walk following. The 3-mile walk is followed by light refreshments and a raffle drawing for many special prizes.

Raffle tickets are available from committee members and at the stadium prior to the start of the walk. Tickets sell for $1 each or six for $5.00. Prizes are available for immediate pick up that day after walking. Winner need not be present to win.

Walk brochures are available at area businesses throughout the county. Walkers can register online at Walkms.org or by calling (855) 372-1331.