Area briefs

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for February include:

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon

Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Group 2:

First — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Second — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Third – Tim and Judy Logan

Group 3:

First — Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack

Second — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko

Third — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Group 5:

First — Mable Leytze

Second — Mary Jo Lyons

Third — Jane Athey

Group 8:

First — Patricia Penny

Second — Judy Logan

Third — Beth Earhart

Group 10:

First — Carol Gross

Second — Mary Beth Anthony

Third — Cindy Wingert

Y offers free Zumba class

TROY — The Miami County YMCA will host a free Zumba class for the community on Thursday, March 29. Class will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Robinson Branch, Troy.

Each Zumba class is designed to bring people together to sweat it on. Zumba combines low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party.

There is no need to register.

For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at 440-9622.

LCC to offer basketball

TROY — Registration for basketball for children ages 5-18 (still enrolled in school) has begun and will run through Monday, March 26.

Games are played on Saturdays in the LCC gym through Saturday, May 19. Teams will practice either on Monday or Tuesday evenings on alternating weeks.

The fee is $25 per player and includes a T-shirt. Volunteer coaches, referees and scoreboard keepers are encouraged to call the office for more information at 335-2715.

Metz receives recycling reward

TROY — Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. and the city of Troy are announcing the first recipient of the Rumpke “Look Who Is Recycling” quarterly reward program for city of Troy residents who actively participate in recycling. The recipient is Danielle Metz, who lives in the Southview area.

To help educate residents on the subject of recycling and to encourage residents to participate in the city’s curbside recycling program and to recycle even more acceptable items, Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., the city of Troy’s curbside recycling contractor, has included Troy residents in Rumpke’s quarterly reward program. For residents interested in this program, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BGC8K5S and answer the question, “Why do you recycle?”

Metz received a gift bag provided by Rumpke of Ohio, Inc., which includes several items, including a gift card from a local restaurant. Metz was presented with her gift bag on behalf of Rumpke by Mayor Michael Beamish and Street Foreman Jerry Mullins at the Troy City Council meeting held March 19.

Mayor Beamish commented, “I hope that other residents follow the example set by the Metz family in being good stewards in protecting our environment by taking recycling seriously. The city appreciates the efforts of our contractor, Rumpke, in sponsoring this rewards program and providing information for citizens regarding the value and benefits of recycling — not only for today, but for future generations.”