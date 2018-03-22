Area briefs

5K Run Wild upcoming

TROY — Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s annual 5K Run Wild. If you enjoy running or hiking the woodland trails, you’ll love this race on Saturday, April 21, at 9:30 a.m.

All proceeds benefit BNC’s wildlife programs. Each participant will receive a commemorative eco-friendly T-shirt, homemade cookies, a visit with the wildlife ambassadors and the opportunity to win “green” door prizes.

The pre-registration fee of $20 for BNC members ($25 for non-members) must be postmarked by Thursday, April 12 or dropped off by 5 p.m. Sunday, April 15 (cash or check only). This is a pre-registration-only event. Participants can choose the “no shirt” option and save $5 on registration. Registrations after April 1 will not be guaranteed a T-shirt,

Corporate sponsors include Abbott Nutrition, Western Ohio Podiatric, Glen & Angela McMurry, Upper Valley Hearing & Balance, Free to Run Foundation, Hamler-Gingrich Insurance Agency, GreenTech Lawn & Irrigation, Troy Animal Hospital & Bird Clinic, West Milton Dental, Can’t Stop Running, and Road ID.

Rapid fire issues to be discussed

TROY — Miami County Liberty will present a program on Ohio rapid fire issues at 7 p.m. April 3 at the Concord Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

Topics to be discussed will include:

• Medical marijuana with State Rep. Steve Huffman

• Gun rights with John Becker, Americans for Prosperity

• Medicaid expansion with State Rep. Steve Huffman

• School choice with Micah Derry

• Right to work with John Becker, Americans for Prosperity

A 30-minute question and answer session will follow.

All candidates for state and local primaries are welcome to set up tables and meet and greet.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Y offers spring break day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Spring Break Day Camp Program for first through sixth graders. Kindergarteners with older siblings attending may be able to attend by first contacting Jaime Hull at 440-9622.

Camp will run at the Piqua and Robinson branches on March 28-30, and at the Robinson Branch on April 2-4 with participants able to enroll in any of the days they choose. Each day begins at 9 a.m. and finishes at 4 p.m.

Each day has a special activity planned such as playing at Jumpy’s, watching a movie in Huber Heights, roller skating in Piqua at 36 Skate, putt-putting at Young’s Dairy, or bowling at Troy Bowl, along with swimming and gym games. Fliers with the daily schedule are available at schools and at the YMCA branches.

Register at either branch or over the phone at the Robinson branch at 440-9622 or the Piqua branch at 773-9622.

The cost is $20 for YMCA Members and $26 for Non-Members per day. For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.