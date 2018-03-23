Area briefs

Chat with artist set
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host an afternoon of Winan’s Coffee, sweet treats and conversation as Hayner art instructor, Ginger Godfrey, creates a painting in the Bob Ross style.
Godfrey has studied sculpting, watercolors, and stained glass at the Rosewood Arts Center in Dayton, Dayton Art Glass, & Indiana University, in addition to studies in Florida and Missouri. She is a Certified Bob Ross instructor.
The Coffee Chat will be held from 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 in the East Room of the Hayner. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Winan’s Coffee & Chocolates will provide the coffee. The fee for this event is $10 for those residing within the Troy City School District and Friends of Hayner Members and $12 for those out of district. Register and pay online at www.troyhayner.org
For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.
Card club winners named
MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for February include:
Bridge winners:
Group 1:
First — Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon
Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers
Group 2:
First — Terry and Louretta Gaston
Second — Bob and Alice Schlemmer
Third – Tim and Judy Logan
Group 3:
First — Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack
Second — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko
Third — Lou Holter and Judy Logan
Group 5:
First — Mable Leytze
Second — Mary Jo Lyons
Third — Jane Athey
Group 8:
First — Patricia Penny
Second — Judy Logan
Third — Beth Earhart
Group 10:
First — Carol Gross
Second — Mary Beth Anthony
Third — Cindy Wingert
