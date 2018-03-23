Area briefs

Chat with artist set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host an afternoon of Winan’s Coffee, sweet treats and conversation as Hayner art instructor, Ginger Godfrey, creates a painting in the Bob Ross style.

Godfrey has studied sculpting, watercolors, and stained glass at the Rosewood Arts Center in Dayton, Dayton Art Glass, & Indiana University, in addition to studies in Florida and Missouri. She is a Certified Bob Ross instructor.

The Coffee Chat will be held from 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 in the East Room of the Hayner. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Winan’s Coffee & Chocolates will provide the coffee. The fee for this event is $10 for those residing within the Troy City School District and Friends of Hayner Members and $12 for those out of district. Register and pay online at www.troyhayner.org

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for February include:

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Sandra Haack and Ruth Treon

Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Group 2:

First — Terry and Louretta Gaston

Second — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Third – Tim and Judy Logan

Group 3:

First — Sandy Pahl and Sandra Haack

Second — Sandy Adams and Marty Timko

Third — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Group 5:

First — Mable Leytze

Second — Mary Jo Lyons

Third — Jane Athey

Group 8:

First — Patricia Penny

Second — Judy Logan

Third — Beth Earhart

Group 10:

First — Carol Gross

Second — Mary Beth Anthony

Third — Cindy Wingert