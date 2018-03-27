Area briefs

TCAAC holding Poetry Jam

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council is holding its annual Poetry Jam at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Randall Residence, 6400 S. County Road 25-A. Students in grades 3-12 and adults are welcome to enter the contest.

Each person entering will have the opportunity to read one poem at the Jam and prizes will be awarded to the winners. The contest begins April 9, and all poems need to be submitted by May 7 to tcaacliterary@gmail.com or mailed to Tipp City Area Arts Council — Poetry Jam, Box 74, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Detailed information and entry forms can be found on the Art Council website at https://bit.ly/2ILg7x6.

Enrollment event planned

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host an enrollment event for new and returning students on Saturday, April 7.

The portion of the enrollment event designated for new students will include a one-stop registration opportunity. Those in attendance will meet with a Success Advisor to design a personalized education plan, register, enroll in classes, learn about the financial aid process, tour campus, complete orientation, and enjoy breakfast.

New students will also be able to complete the ACCUPLACER assessment in reading, writing, and math. Students who have previously completed college math and English, or who have qualifying ACT or SAT scores, may not need to take the ACCUPLACER assessment test. Those new to Edison State are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Students who started pursuing education from Edison State but stopped attending before completing their degree are also invited to attend.

To register for the event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/enroll. For more information, call 778-8600.