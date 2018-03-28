Area briefs

Exhibit to open

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the traveling portion of the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 40th annual exhibition, “Watercolor Ohio 2017,” beginning April 7.

The 2017 show is a unique blend of exciting color and interesting imagery.

The exhibit will close April 29.

Breakfast upcoming

TROY — The Miami County Farm Bureau will offer its Second annual 4-H and Farmer Share Breakfast on April 7 at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Duke Lundgard Building, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, from 7:30-10 a.m.

The cost is $5 per person, ages 4-10 are $2, and 3 and under are free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, yogurt, coffee, juice and milk.

All proceeds benefit the Miami County 4-H program.

During the breakfast, a presentation will be made to all the local fire departments of two helmets as well as two full body safety harnesses to assist in grain engulfment emergency rescues. These are being donated on behalf of the Miami County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

Lunch and learn

TROY — A program on downsizing, relocating and more will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy.

Allen Nelson from Next Steps Senior Transitions, will offer tips for preparing for the move. Lunch will be provided.

To make a reservation, call (937) 541-85182 or email kosting@storypoint.com.

Genealogist to speak

PIQUA — The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s April program will be “The Brethren Heritage Center Resources: Tracing Your German Baptist Brethren Ancestors,” presented by Gale Honeyman, the center’s genealogist and historian, on April 17.

The program is free, open to the public and no reservations required.

It will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

Fundraiser planned

PIQUA — “An Evening with the Mills Brothers” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. April 19 at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center.

The performance will include John Mills, son of Donald Mills, and Elmer Hopper of Platters fame. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in Piqua at Appletree Gallery, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Readmore’s Hallmark, and David Fair on the Square in Troy during regular business hours (cash or check only); or by credit card by calling the Johnston Farm at 773-2522.

Tickets are $30 each or $25 for Johnston Farm Friends members and members of the Ohio History Connection.

Kite fly upcoming

TROY — The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center will offer its annual Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. April 29 at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids of all ages and their parents are also invited to come out, bring picnic lunches, watch the competition and bring and fly their own non-competition kites.

For kids without kites, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to assemble and fly.

Museum tours will be offered and vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display.

In case of inclement weather, the event willl be rescheduled for Sunday, May 6. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542, for more information.