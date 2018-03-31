Bigley named to dean’s list

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Jessica Bigley of Troy was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Bigley is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

To qualify for the dean’s list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Brueckman awarded scholarship

WINONA LAKE, Ind. — Tyler Brueckman, resident of New Carlisle, was awarded the McClain Scholarship at Grace College’s 15th annual Presidential Scholarship Competition (PSC). Tyler is the daughter of Greg and Danielle Brueckman, and is a current Bethel High School senior. The McClain Scholarship will provide Brueckman with $12,000 per year, totaling $48,000 over four years, while he pursues a bachelor’s degree at Grace College.