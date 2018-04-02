Area briefs

Road closed

UNION TOWNSHIP — Kessler-Frederick Road is closed between Shearer Road and State Route 571, 750 feet north of Shearer Road.

The road will be closed 24 hours a day through April 6 for the culvert repair and replacement.

Beekeeping class rescheduled

PIQUA — Due to the ice storm on March 17, West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association has rescheduled their beginning beekeeping class for April 14. The class will be held at the Upper Valley Career Center Adult Technology Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.

The class will begin at 8 a.m. and end on 5 p.m, Doughnuts and drinks will be available, with a one-hour lunch break at about noon.

Presentations will include, but are not limited to: What Beekeeping is about, Honey Bee Biology, Honey Bee Nutrition, Honey Bee Pests and Diseases, (Including Varro Integrated Pest Management), Basic Management of Honey Bees and required equipment for Beekeeping.

The club will provide information on ordering honey bees from Ohio stock. The cost of the class is $50, which includes “Bee-Essentials” by Dr. Larry Connor. Beekeeping Supply Catalogs, literature and handouts will be given to all enrollees, along with door prizes.

Enroll by emailing Dwight Wells at dwells85@woh.rr.com.

Rummage sale to begin

TROY — An annual spring rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy.

Used items, toys, books, shoes, and clothing for all ages are for sale.

Proceeds will be used for mission work.

For more information, call the church at 335-2826.

Farm Share Breakfast set

TROY — The Miami County Farm Bureau will offer its Second annual 4-H and Farmer Share Breakfast at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Duke Lundgard Building, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday.

The cost is $5 per person, ages 4-10 are $2, and 3 and under are free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, yogurt, coffee, juice and milk. All proceeds benefit the Miami County 4-H program.

During the breakfast, a presentation will be made to all the local fire departments of two helmets as well as two full body safety harnesses to assist in grain engulfment emergency rescues. These are being donated on behalf of the Miami County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

Kelly to perform at Hayner

TROY — Music in the House with John Sullivan Kelly on violin will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Welcome new neighbor John Kelly to the Miami County area.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, John developed the Irish Chamber Orchestra into one of Ireland’s leading cultural ambassadors.

The organization became a world class chamber orchestra and the home of “Sing Out With Strings,” which worked with disadvantaged children to radically change their educational experience.

Lunch on the lawn

TROY — The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will have its first Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 in the Miami County Courthouse lawn, Troy.

Meals will be $6 for sirloin sandwiches or $8 for rib-eye sandwiches along with chips, cookie, pop or bottled water.