Area briefs

Learn all about house plants

PIQUA — Abigail Hunter, manager of Andy’s Garden Center Flower Shop in Troy, will present a program about house plants at the YWCA Piqua on Thursday, April 12, from 6-7 p.m.

“Abigail will share information with class participants on how to choose a healthy house plant, how to identify house plant diseases, how much water or drainage and so much more,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “So many people love house plants, but are unsure of which is best for a particular house as well as what to do about insects, light and humidity for example. Many of these questions will be answered in this hour-long class.”

For more information about the class or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Museum to open for season

TROY — The Museum of Troy History will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. from April 7 until Christmas.

The museum is also open by appointment by calling 339-5155.

The museum is a walk through Troy’s past with rooms decorated from the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s. The museum also has an extensive display of Troy High School yearbooks dating back to 1918and a “one-room school house” with ink wells on the desks and a slate blackboard on the wall.

Photos and maps will take visitors back in time along with a display of antique KitchenAid home mixers.

Nominations sought for educator award

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Business Advisory to Education Committee is seeking nominations for its 2018 Outstanding Educator of the Year Award. To qualify, the nominee must be a professionally certified Educator residing and/or working within the Troy Area, who has made a significant contribution to the Troy community and the field of education.

The “Educator of the Year” award will be presented at the Troy Area Chamber’s Community Awards Gala on Nov. 8. At the event, The Troy Foundation will also present an award of $1,000 to the recipient. $500 will be given to the teacher to use for classroom materials and/or field trips, and $500 being placed in the Principal’s Fund at the building in which the teacher teaches, to be used as the school see fit.

Nomination forms are available at the chamber and on the chamber website at www.troyohiochamber.com. To place a name for nomination, complete the nomination form or the online fillable form, include a brief synopsis of the nominee’s qualifications and submit to the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce by May 31. The form can be sent to 405 SW Public Square, Suite 330, Troy, OH 45373; or by FAX to 339-4944, or email at kroetter@troyohiochamber.com.