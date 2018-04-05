Area briefs

Plans under way for parade

TROY — Plans are being made and participants sought for the annual Independence Day parade held in Troy on the Fourth of July, planned by members of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Groups, businesses, clubs and individuals are being asked to join the parade and celebrate America’s birthday.

Women in the military will be honored this year. The committee is seeking women from any military branch, whether currently active or retired veterans. They are also looking for grand marshal nominees. All will be provided with a vehicle, as well as additional veterans who would like to ride in the parade.

Contact Linda Shuman at 339-4338 or at lshuman@woh.rr.com for information and a parade form. Deadline for registration is June 18.

Visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com or visit the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 107 W. Main St, Troy, or call (937) 332-8852 for more information.

Preschool accepting applications

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Early Childhood Development Center Preschool is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 school year. The Career Center operates a state-licensed preschool for children 18 months through 5, and is currently accepting applications from families in Miami, Shelby, or surrounding counties.

The Early Childhood Program is child-driven and is responsive to the developmental needs and interests of each student. It is a play-based center and the children have opportunities to explore and investigate material through open-ended and hands-on learning experiences.

Upper Valley Career Center students in the Early Childhood Education program plan and implement the curriculum within their program to gain experience working with young children. The high school students learn developmentally appropriate procedures and put these into action in the activities that they plan for the preschool children. The program is licensed by the Ohio Department of Education and aligns with the state’s Early Learning Standards.

Preschool classes will tentatively be offered Tuesday mornings from 8:45-11 a.m. for toddlers 18 months old through age 3, Thursday and Friday mornings from 8:45-11 am for 3-4 year olds, and Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons from 12:10-2:30 p.m. for 4-5 year olds.

Fees for the program are $180 a year for the toddler one day a week class, $360 a year for the two-day, 3-4 year old morning class, and $540 for the three-day, 4-5 year old afternoon class. There is a $20, one-time registration fee to hold your child’s place in class.

An open house for students planning to attend preschool in the fall of 2018 is planned for Monday, April 30 from 4:30-6 p.m. at the career center. Families are invited to meet the teachers, explore the classroom, and submit registration forms.

Contact Nicki Vogel at the Upper Valley Career Center st 778-1980, Ext. 801, or vogeln@UpperValleyCC.org by April 29 for registration information.