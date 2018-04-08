Area briefs

Hayner to host poetry event

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will host a poetry reading on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. The event, which celebrates National Poetry Month is free and open to the public. The presenters at the poetry reading will be the high school and adult category winners of Hayner’s annual poetry competition.

For more information about this and all other Hayner activities, visit troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Quarter auction upcoming

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host its annual Quarters for “Our Quarters” Auction on Tuesday, May 15.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. at the Troy Eagles Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy.

The organization is an approved 501(c)(3) entity, and all donations are tax deductible. The monies raised will be used specifically for the museum and more particularly to cover the rental costs for the facility.

There will be an admission fee of $3, which will purchase a numbered paddle. Each additional paddle is $1 and all participants can buy as many paddles as they lik. The event also will include a 50/50 and a free paddle raffle. There will also be food and drink items for sale with all proceeds to benefit the museum.

Multiple vendors will be on site.

Organizers are seeking help with donations, whether services or items. All businesses making a donation will be recognized on the museum’s webpage (regardless of the size of the donation), Facebook page, and in a press release.

An elevator is available to get to the second floor.

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com, the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 107 W. Main St, Troy, or call (937) 332-8852.

Friday movie set at Hayner

TROY — At 6:30 p.m. April 13, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., will present the 1973 animated family classic film, “Charlotte’s Web.”

This free and open to the public showing includes an introduction to the film and popcorn.

“Charlotte’s Web” is based on a children’s novel by E.B. White. The story focuses on a wise grey spider named Charlotte (Debbie Reynolds), who is determined to save her barnyard friend Wilbur the pig (Henry Gibson).

This rated G film is family-friendly. “Charlotte’s Web” will be shown in the Hayner Center’s Ballroom. There will be floor space up front for children to sit on a beach towel or small blanket.

Chat with artist set

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host an afternoon of Winan’s Coffee, sweet treats and conversation as Hayner art instructor, Ginger Godfrey, creates a painting in the Bob Ross style.

Godfrey has studied sculpting, watercolors, and stained glass at the Rosewood Arts Center in Dayton, Dayton Art Glass, & Indiana University, in addition to studies in Florida and Missouri. She is a Certified Bob Ross instructor.

The Coffee Chat will be held from 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 in the East Room of the Hayner. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Winan’s Coffee & Chocolates will provide the coffee. The fee for this event is $10 for those residing within the Troy City School District and Friends of Hayner Members and $12 for those out of district. Register and pay online at www.troyhayner.org

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.