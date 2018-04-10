Area briefs

Diabetes event set

TROY — The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Southwest Ohio will be hosting the second annual Research Road Tour at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 6 p.m. April 16.

The past 18 months have been an exciting time in type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and JDRF is taking its team of Research Information Volunteers (RIVs) out on the road to share these updates to the JDRF Southwest Ohio community.

Volunteers want to share with the type 1 diabetes community the Research Road Tour to hear the latest in the quest to cure, treat and prevent T1D. RIV’s will provide updates about artificial pancreas technology, beta cell encapsulation, and prevention, among others. This event is free and open to anyone impacted by type 1 diabetes.

For more information, or to register, visit www.researchroadtour.org.

Spring fling event set

WEST MILTON — Senior citizens of Union Township are asked to attend the Senior Spring Fling at 1 p.m. April 24 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton.

The Milton-Union High School Show Choir Center Stage will be the featured entertainment. After their performance, participants will enjoy a dessert bar and play bingo.

For more information, call 698-6036.

FFA quarter auction set

CASSTOWN — The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter is sponsoring a quarter auction on Sunday, April 22, at 2 p.m. in the high school lecture hall. Doors will open at 1pm. The Miami East High School cafeteria is located at 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown. Please enter through Door No. 12, the east entrance of the high school. The lecture hall is beside the cafeteria.

Paddles will be $2 each or three paddles for $5. Participants will be playing for anything and everything donated by local businesses. Donated items include Vera Bradley, 31, Longaberger, Yankee Candles, and much more. A free paddle drawing will be held with a $5 pay-in. Quarters for purchase will be available at the event. A 50/50 raffle will be held. Concession stand sales will be available.

All proceeds will benefit the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its graduates through scholarship opportunities. Contact the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter with any questions at 335-7070, Ext. 3212.

Few Mills Bros. tickets remain

PIQUA — There are a few tickets remaining, so don’t be left out for your opportunity to be a part of this event that is sure to rekindle memories of some great music from the past.

On Thursday, April 19, the Mills Brothers will bring their music back to Piqua at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center at 7:30 p.m. This evening is co-sponsored by the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency and the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $30 general, and $25 for Johnston Farm Friends and Ohio History Connection members. They are still available in Piqua at Appletree Gallery, Piqua Area Chamber Offices, and Readmore’s Hallmark; in Troy at David Fair on the Square; and by credit card by calling 773-2522 at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency.