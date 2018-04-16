Area briefs

Back pain seminar set at UVMC

TROY — A Premier Health Back Pain Seminar will be presented May 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the physician office building conference rooms at Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Back pain is a common complaint for people of all ages and can be a complex issue to identify and diagnose. Join our experts to learn the causes of back pain and what non-surgical and surgical treatment options are available to help restore mobility and reduce pain.

Presenters will be Michael Verdon, DO, neurosurgeon, and Rebecca Hayworth, MD, physiatrist. The event will consist of a presentation, open forum panel discussion and Q&A session.

Registration/check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow from 6-7:30 p.m.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Reservations are required, as seating is limited.

To register, call CareFinders at (866) 608-3463, or log on to premierhealth.com/BackPain.

Meet the author at the library

TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, to meet bestselling author John Scalzi as he introduces his newest book, “Head On: A Novel of the Near Future.” This recent release is the standalone follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Lock In.”

With a mix of chilling near-future Science Fiction and the thrills of a gritty cop procedural, “Head On” brings Scalzi’s trademark snappy dialogue and technological speculation to the future world of sports.

No registration is required; a limited number of John Scalzi’s latest book will be available for purchase the night of event.

Scalzi is one of the most popular and acclaimed sci-fi authors to emerge in the last decade. His massively successful debut “Old Man’s War,” won him science fiction’s John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer. His New York Times bestsellers include “The Last Colony,” “Fuzzy Nation,” and “Redshirts,” which won 2013’s Hugo Award for Best Novel. Material from his widely read blog, Whatever, has also earned him two other Hugo Awards. Scalzi also serves as critic-at-large for LA Times.

He lives in Ohio with his wife and daughter.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 West Main Street, Troy.

For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.