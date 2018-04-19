Area briefs

Tipp schools seek input

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Schools and the board of education are making progress on the district’s facilities planning process and seeking continued input from the community. The district is hosting the third in a series of community engagement opportunities on April 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf said, “We value the ideas from our stakeholders and want them to be a part of this exciting time in our district.”

The previous two meetings focused on safety and plans to upgrade Tippecanoe Middle School and renovate LT Ball Intermediate School. Some of that work will begin this summer.

The BOE is evaluating two proposed concepts for a new pre-kindergarten to grade 3 school wrapped around LT Ball Intermediate. It would include shared space renovations and new classrooms.

The BOE invites parents and residents of Tipp City to attend the next Facilities Community Engagement to learn about the possible options and provide feedback. This includes identifying areas of concerns, and assessing constituent support.

5K-9 to benefit animal shelter

TROY — The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA chapters will offer a 5K-9 — to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter — beginning at 9 a.m. May 12.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The race will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The course is a flat 3.1 mile run/walk through the fairgrounds. There will be water stations for humans and dogs — welcome on leashes — along the route

Participants can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Pre-registration without a T-shirt is $10, with a shirt is $20. Day of race registration registration is $15 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt.

Awards will be given to the top three in ages groups that include 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older.

Refreshments and a dog health fair will be available following the event.

Y offers SNL event

TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, April 28 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with a scavenger hunt, swimming, gym games, and the bounce house. Pizza and lemonade will be served. Drop off begins at 7:00pm and pick up is at 11:30pm Saturday. Register at the Robinson Branch or over the phone at 773-9622. Cost is $10 Members and $16 Non-Members. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Open house set

GREENVILLE — An open house for Charles Lane’s 90th birthday will be from 2-6 p.m. May 5 at the Village of Green Health Campus, 1315 Kitchen Aid Way, Greenville.