Area briefs

Weimer to speak

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host John Weimer, executive director of Emergency & Trauma Services and director of Procedural and OB Services at Soin Medical Center Kettering Health Network, at its monthly coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. May 2 at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

He will give an update on the new Kettering Health Network hospital in Troy.

Prior to joining Kettering Health Network, Weimer worked in health care organizations in the greater Dayton region, Cincinnati, and Los Angeles, Calif. He held various leadership and clinical positions including pediatric/adult trauma nurse, critical care nurse, charge nurse, team leader, program development manager and director.

In addition to being vice president of Emergency and Trauma Services for Kettering Health Network, Weimer has oversight of the networks’ Transfer Call Center and Pre-hospital Emergency Services.

He is currently overseeing the operational aspects of the Middletown and Troy campuses as they are being built. Middletown is to open in August and Troy in the first quarter of 2019.

Weimer is a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor of science in Nursing, a master of science in Nursing Administration and Healthcare Systems. He also holds a masters certificate in Leadership and Executive Development from the University of Dayton.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852.

Y to offer summer day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will offer a summer day camp program.

Each week will allow boys and girls an opportunity to enjoy themselves and make new friends in an outdoor/camp atmosphere. A variety of activities will be offered including swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, and sports.

Summer day camp will have a different theme each week with Thursdays being the “Trip of the Week.” Week themes include Crazy Clothes Week, Day Camp Olympics Week, and Water Works Week. Trips include zoos, a Cincinnati Reds game, Kings Island, COSI, and Zoombezi Bay Water Park. Campers can sign up for one to 11 weeks of camp. There is also the option to just participate on trip days, if space is available.

Summer day camp is for children going into first through sixth grade. Youth in seventh grade and up can apply to be Counselors-in-Training (CITs) in which they will have a chance to take a leadership role during camp, helping counselors lead activities. Interested CITs should contact the camp director to become a part of the program.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (later on trip days) at both the Piqua and Robinson branches with pre-/post-camp offered at the Piqua Branch Child Care Center.

Registration forms are available at both branches and further questions can be answered by the camp director Jaime Hull at (937)440-9622.