Area briefs

Garden to table series offered

TROY — Join the OSU Extension office for their firs Garden to Table series.

The series will span over four sessions and cover planning, planting, maintenance, care, cooking, and preserving your harvest. Each session date will offer two sessions, 10 a.m. to noon or 6-8 p.m.

The first session will begin on May 8 and will focus on planning, alternative gardening and weed management along with sun safety and recipe tasting.

The second session on June 26 will cover water bath and pressure canning, and gardening with children.

On July 17, participants will explore beyond canning and have some fun taste testing.

The final session on Aug. 14 will focus on utilizing harvested vegetables in your daily menu, cooking demonstrations and strategies for healthy cooking.

The event will be held in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor old Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Pre-registration is required one week before each event. Cost is $10 per person or $35 for all four sessions if registered by May 1. Make checks payable to OSU Extension. Mail to 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Cash, check or credit card accepted in the office or by calling (937) 440-3945. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/miamigardenseries.

Habitat to start Sidney project

SIDNEY — Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby counties, Ohio (HFHMSCO) will start the construction of a home in early spring for homeowner Kelly Beemer’s family.

Beemer’s four-bedroom home is being built on their chosen lot at 524 Second Ave., Sidney. The groundbreaking will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29 on site. The public is invited to the groundbreaking.

Beemer has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership of: need, sweaty equity, and assumption of a 20-year, zero interest mortgage. She and her family has reviewed their house plans and began the process of selecting paint colors, flooring, appliances and roofing material. The construction schedule has been finalized, as well as, the volunteer schedule.

Employees from Emerson — the primary sponsor — and Cargill, under Habitat’s project manager Paul Hoying from Hoying & Hoying Builders, will participate with Beemer and her family in the construction of their home.

“Emerson is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity for this build in Shelby County. Our values of supporting our people and our local community are demonstrated through this partnership. We will provide funding, organize employee volunteers, and offer general support as needed. We are currently renovating and expanding our own facilities in Sidney, and we are excited to support this community project in parallel.”

“Cargill is pleased to be able to participate in this build for the Beemer family,” said Mickey Hamer, Sidney Facility Leader at Cargill, Inc. “We believe it’s an honor to be able to help the Beemer’s bring their new home to life. We look forward to getting started on their build.”

YMCA to offer Tee-ball

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is offering a Tee-Ball League Beginning June 12, 2018.

This league is for 3-5 year olds and will be held at the Robinson Branch on Tuesday evenings. The program runs for eight weeks this summer with two weeks of practice and six weeks of games.

Early registration runs through May 27 and can be completed over the phone or at either YMCA Branch. A coaches meeting will take place at the Robinson Branch on May 31 at 6 p.m. for all parents signing up to coach. The cost is $35 for YMCA members and $67 for non-members.

For more information on either league contact Jaime Hull, youth program director, at (937) 440-9622.