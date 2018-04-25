Area briefs

Weimer to speak

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host John Weimer, vice president of Emergency & Trauma Services for Kettering Health Network, at its monthly coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. May 2 at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

He will give an update on the new Kettering Health Network hospital in Troy.

Prior to joining Kettering Health Network, Weimer worked in health care organizations in the greater Dayton region, Cincinnati, and Los Angeles, Calif. He held various leadership and clinical positions including pediatric/adult trauma nurse, critical care nurse, charge nurse, team leader, program development manager and director.

In addition to being vice president of Emergency and Trauma Services for Kettering Health Network, Weimer has oversight of the networks’ Transfer Call Center and Pre-hospital Emergency Services.

He is currently overseeing the operational aspects of the Middletown and Troy campuses as they are being built. Middletown is to open in August and Troy in the first quarter of 2019.

Weimer is a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor of science in Nursing, a master of science in Nursing Administration and Healthcare Systems. He also holds a masters certificate in Leadership and Executive Development from the University of Dayton.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852.

Book sale to be held

TROY — Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library are holding their semi-annual book sale at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Members’ Preview Night will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, with memberships available at the door. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5.

A great selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles, and old books will available, with prices starting at 25 cents. On May 5, the cost will be $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price. All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, literacy efforts, and special purchases for the library.

For more information, call 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.

PEEP registration to begin

TROY — Open registration for Brukner Nature Center’s summer PEEP program begins Sunday, April 29, at 12:30 p.m. Each week is filled with discoveries, sharing stories, encountering wildlife and exploring the outdoors.

Sign your 3-to-5-year-old up for the summer sessions of PEEP, which is for kids who are not starting kindergarten in the fall; they must also be potty-trained.

Two six-week sessions are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday mornings from 9:30-11:30 a.m. An afternoon class is offered Friday afternoons from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sessions run May 29-July 13 (no classes the week of July 4) and July 17-Aug. 24. Class size is limited to 12 children.

The fee is $55 per session for BNC Members and $75 per session for non-members. Payment is due with registration, cash or check only.

A medical consent form, available at www.bruknernaturecenter.com under “Events and Programs,” must be filled out and turned in before the first class. For more information or to register, call (937) 639-6493.