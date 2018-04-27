Area briefs

Kids cooking camp offered

TROY — The Ohio State University Extension office in Miami County will host Miami County Junior Chefs, a cooking camp for children ages 6-12 years old on June 19.

Morning and afternoon sessions are offered: 9-11:30 a.m. or 1-3:30 p.m. Activities include hands-on cooking demonstrations, smoothie bike demo, basic knife skills, introduction to culinary terms and skills, food science activities, food safety, and a MyPlate game. Participants will receive a bag with recipes and cooking essentials.

The camp will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds in the Duke Lungard Building. The cost is $15 for the first child and $10 for additional siblings. Each session is limited to 30 participants. Registration is due on or before June 14. Make checks payable to OSU Extension and mail to 201 W Main St, Troy, OH 45373. Cash, check or credit card is accepted in the office or by calling 440-3945. Visit go.osu.edu/miamijrchefs for registration information.

Daughter welcomed

TROY — A daughter, Norah Hudson Gudakunst, was born April 14, 2018, at Upper Valley Medical Center, to Emily Gudakunst and Lane Gudakunst of Troy.

She weighed 6 pounds and 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Amy Marshall of Bluffton.

Maternal great-grandparents are Becky Marshall of Bluffton and Ed and Sharon Niswander of Findlay.

Paternal grandparents are Terry and Terry Gudakunst of Celina.

Paternal great-grandparents are Don and Linda Gudakunst of Lima, and Carole Kelley of Bluffton.

Scholarship available

VERSAILLES — Pohl Transportation of Versailles is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree or certificate in a transportation-related field requiring four years of study or less.

The award is open to graduating seniors or current college students who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, or Auglaize counties. Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology. Colleges that offer these types of programs include Edison Community College, University of Northwestern Ohio, Clark State Community College, Ivy Tech, and many four-year universities.

To request a scholarship application or ask questions, email the Darke County Foundation at dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org or call (937) 548-4673. Deadline to apply is June 15.