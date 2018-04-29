Area briefs

Weimer to speak

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host John Weimer, vice president of Emergency & Trauma Services for Kettering Health Network, at its monthly coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. May 2 at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy.

He will give an update on the new Kettering Health Network hospital in Troy.

Prior to joining Kettering Health Network, Weimer worked in health care organizations in the greater Dayton region, Cincinnati, and Los Angeles, Calif. He held various leadership and clinical positions including pediatric/adult trauma nurse, critical care nurse, charge nurse, team leader, program development manager and director.

In addition to being vice president of Emergency and Trauma Services for Kettering Health Network, Weimer has oversight of the networks’ Transfer Call Center and Pre-hospital Emergency Services.

He is currently overseeing the operational aspects of the Middletown and Troy campuses as they are being built. Middletown is to open in August and Troy in the first quarter of 2019.

Weimer is a graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor of science in Nursing, a master of science in Nursing Administration and Healthcare Systems. He also holds a masters certificate in Leadership and Executive Development from the University of Dayton.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852.

Garden to table series offered

TROY — Join the OSU Extension office for their firs Garden to Table series.

The series will span over four sessions and cover planning, planting, maintenance, care, cooking, and preserving your harvest. Each session date will offer two sessions, 10 a.m. to noon or 6-8 p.m.

The first session will begin on May 8 and will focus on planning, alternative gardening and weed management along with sun safety and recipe tasting.

The second session on June 26 will cover water bath and pressure canning, and gardening with children.

On July 17, participants will explore beyond canning and have some fun taste testing.

The final session on Aug. 14 will focus on utilizing harvested vegetables in your daily menu, cooking demonstrations and strategies for healthy cooking.

The event will be held in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor old Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Pre-registration is required one week before each event. Cost is $10 per person or $35 for all four sessions if registered by May 1. Make checks payable to OSU Extension. Mail to 201 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373. Cash, check or credit card accepted in the office or by calling (937) 440-3945. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/miamigardenseries.

5K-9 to benefit animal shelter

TROY — The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA chapters will offer a 5K-9 — to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter — beginning at 9 a.m. May 12.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

The race will be held at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The course is a flat 3.1 mile run/walk through the fairgrounds. There will be water stations for humans and dogs — welcome on leashes — along the route

Participants can register online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Pre-registration without a T-shirt is $10, with a shirt is $20. Day of race registration registration is $15 without a shirt and $25 with a shirt.

Awards will be given to the top three in ages groups that include 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60 and older.

Refreshments and a dog health fair will be available following the event.

Open house set

GREENVILLE — An open house for Charles Lane’s 90th birthday will be from 2-6 p.m. May 5 at the Village of Green Health Campus, 1315 Kitchen Aid Way, Greenville.

Back pain seminar set at UVMC

TROY — A Premier Health Back Pain Seminar will be presented May 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the physician office building conference rooms at Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Back pain is a common complaint for people of all ages and can be a complex issue to identify and diagnose. Join our experts to learn the causes of back pain and what non-surgical and surgical treatment options are available to help restore mobility and reduce pain.

Presenters will be Michael Verdon, DO, neurosurgeon, and Rebecca Hayworth, MD, physiatrist. The event will consist of a presentation, open forum panel discussion and Q&A session.

Registration/check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow from 6-7:30 p.m.

The seminar is free and open to the public. Reservations are required, as seating is limited.

To register, call CareFinders at (866) 608-3463, or log on to premierhealth.com/BackPain.