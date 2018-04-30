Area briefs

Drug take-back a success

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office staff received almost 84 pounds of pills at the drug-take back event Saturday.

A total of 304.8 pounds of pills were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency on Monday to be safely destroyed. The total pill weight not only included the 84 pounds from Saturday, but also pills turned in at both of the sheriff’s office drug drop-off boxes since late October 2017.

Lions to have open house

TROY — The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities from 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 9 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Membership in the Lions Club is not required.

All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served.

Troy Lion Club member Steve Kaplan observes that, “Many people would like to assist local charitable organizations like ours, but either do not know how to help or are hesitant to commit due to their limited time available. This open house is a wonderful way for them to educate themselves and see how many different options there are available.”

The Troy Lions Club is a non-profit community service organization, dedicated to vision health and a variety of other community services. It is part of the world’s largest service organization. The local club, formed in 1942, currently serves Troy, Covington, Piqua, Pleasant Hill, Tipp City, and surrounding areas of Miami County.

For more information see the Lion’s Facebook page, website at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/Troy_OH, or call (937) 335-7345.

Whiskey Chaser 5K Run set

TROY — Hayner’s Fifth annual Whiskey Chaser 5K Run, sponsored by the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy, will be May 11.

The Kid’s Fun Run starts 6:30 p.m. and 5K Run starts at 7 p.m.

Named for the historic Hayner Distillery Company, this family friendly run, walk and Kid’s Fun Run is a great way to support Friends of Hayner. The route begins and ends at Hayner and runs along the levy bike path in downtown Troy. Officiated by Speedy-Feet.

For registration, fees and more information visit www.TroyHayner.org/run or call 339-0457.

Hug the Earth Festival upcoming

COVINGTON — The Miami County Park District will hold its Annual Hug the Earth Festival from noon to 5 p.m. May 12 at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185,Covington.

At noon, the Banana Slug String Band will perform their popular songs like “Dirt Made My Lunch” and “Water Cycle Boogie.” Beginning at 1 p.m., enjoy archery, geocaching, canoeing on the pond, face painting, gnome-fairy house building, petting zoo, food and more.

Don’t miss out on the outdoor adventure activities with the rock-climbing wall, zip line, tree climbing and high ropes course. General admission is free.

For more information, visit the park district website at MiamiCountyParks.com.

Chicken barbecue offered

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will have its annual Mother’s Day Chicken Barbecue in the Covington Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13.

No need to get out of your car, we’ll come to your car window. The cost is $8 and includes a half chicken, chips, applesauce and a roll. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Advance tickets are recommended and may be purchased at Joanie’s Flower Shop or Siegel’s Country Store, both in Covington, Uniforms Plus in Piqua, or from any Fort Rowdy board member. Advance tickets are valid until 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the 2018 Fort Rowdy Gathering, to be held Labor Day weekend.

For more information, call Anita at (937) 676-3381 or Annette at (937) 214-1599.