Area briefs

WEST CHESTER — Congressman Warren Davidson announces mobile office hours to better service constituents in Butler, Preble, Darke, Miami, and Clark counties. A member of Rep. Davidson’s staff will travel to locations in these counties to enhance office availability and accessibility and address any issues or concerns constituents might have.

For additional information, constituents may call the West Chester District Office at (513) 779-5400 or Troy District Office at (937) 339-1524.

For Miami County, the mobile office hours will be the first Thursday of ever month at the following times:

9 a.m. — Tipp City Government Center, 260 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City

9:45 a.m. — West Milton Municipal Building, 701 S. Miami St., West Milton

10:30 a.m. — Covington Village Hall, 1 S. High St., Covington

11:15 a.m. — Pleasant Hill Village Offices, 8 W. High St., Pleasant Hill

12:15 p.m. — Piqua Municipal Building, 201 W. Water St., Piqua

1:15 p.m. — Casstown Village Center, 101 Center St., Casstown

Joint meeting upcoming

TROY — The Museum of Troy History and The Troy Historical Society will hold their annual joint meeting May 17 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

The meeting will begin with a dessert bar social hour at 6 p.m. The Troy Historical Society will recognize its outstanding volunteers of 2017 at 6:45 p.m. Andy Hite, site manager for the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency in Piqua, will present a program titled “The Miami and Erie Canal: Then and Now” at 7 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

Cruising for a cure

PIQUA — Cruisers For A Cure, a car, truck and bike show to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Greater Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Chapter, will be begin with registration at 10 a.m. May 19 at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St., Piqua.

Registration will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards at 5 p.m. Entry is $10.

Performances will include Thomas Mac and Lexi Dawn, with special guests Hero Strong and more. Shelby, a 16 year old from Troy with osteosarcoma, will benefit with her dream trip to Hawaii.

For more information, call Tim at (937) 421-4015 or makeawishohio@yahoo.com or CFAC.yolasite.com.