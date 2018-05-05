O’Connor named MCD assistant chief engineer

TROY — Don O’Connor has joined the Miami Conservancy District (MCD) as assistant chief engineer.

Prior to joining MCD, Don served as the City of Fairborn city engineer. He previously served as administrator of public services and as a professional engineer, both with the City of Toledo. He also has experience with a private engineering firm.

Don holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Toledo. He is a licensed professional engineer.

May to celebrate small business

COLUMBUS — Secretary of State Jon Husted has announced May as “Main Street Ohio” Month.

“In almost every city or small town, there’s a business that provides pride and joy in that community,” Secretary Husted said. “Fortunately, many of these businesses have been around for a long time and they help create generational memories for many families in our state.”

In January, Secretary Husted announced that 2017 was a record-breaking year for new businesses formed in the Buckeye State. This marks the eighth consecutive year Ohio has seen a record number of new entities file to set up shop.