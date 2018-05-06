Area briefs

Classmates plan cruise

ENGLEWOOD — Northmont High School class members from 1964-1966 have planned a Royal Caribbean cruise on the Gulf of Mexico from Feb. 2-9, 2019.

It is a western Caribbean cruise out of Port Tampa, Fla. All classmates, spouses, family and friends are invited.

For more information, contact either Beth Honeyman Fuller at beth92020@yahoo.com or (937) 367-5748 or travel agent Pam Prunier at pamp@uniglobevip.com or (937) 239-4720.

Y offers SNL event

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Saturday Night Live Event on Saturday, May 12 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

This will be a fun filled night with our end of the school year celebration, swimming, gym games, and the Youth Center. Pizza, doughnuts (decorate your own), and lemonade will be served at the Youth Center.

Drop off begins at 7 p.m. and pick up is at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Piqua branch or over the phone at 773-9622. The cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Camp Courageous seeks campers

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites children who have lost a loved one to attend Camp Courageous.

Camp Courageous is offered free of charge to children and teens in the Miami County region who are entering grades K-12. Designed to help kids who have lost loved ones, Camp Courageous is similar to other traditional summer camps, offering an array of active outdoor activities, bringing children and teens together to share memories, play, sing, learn and laugh.

Camp Courageous also brings together children who share an experience of loss and offers them the opportunity to grieve, memorialize their loved ones and support each other. Camp Courageous is a safe place for feelings to be expressed and for campers to gain lifelong tools for coping with grief.

Camp Courageous is open to any child or teen in the Miami County region who has experienced the death of a loved one, regardless of whether Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County services have been used.

Camp dates are June 11-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ludlow Falls Camp. To register, call 573-2100