Area briefs

COVINGTON — The Covington Outreach Association (COA) will, hold its 11th annual Scenic River 5K Run/Walk — River Run “Under the Trees” on July 14.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. On-site same day registration will be $20 (with no T-shirt provided) on the morning of the race beginning at 7 a.m. All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt on the day of the event. The pre-registration entry fee is $15 (including a T-shirt) through June 20.

The 5K run/walk will begin near The Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove, Covington, (the intersection of Sugar Grove and Owens Road.) Parking will be available at and near the church.

Registration forms are available at covingtonoutreach.org. Please email coadirector.125@gmail.com, or calling (937) 473-2415 for more information.

All proceeds to support the ministries of Covington Outreach Association. Timing will be by Cant Stop Running, Piqua.

Floral arrangements topic of session

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Floral Arrangements” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series on June 1 at 10 a.m.

These seasoned Master Gardeners will share their tips and tricks for floral arrangements and demonstrate how to creatively use unique items and floral colors in interesting ways. When these basic flower arrangement rules are understood and used correctly you can create gorgeous floral arrangements for you, your family and friends and enter them in the fair. Learn the main principles of floral design and flower arrangement along with competition rules for the county fair. Learn what those judges are looking for.

The session will be held at the Monroe Township Meeting Hall, lower level, 4 E. Main St., Tipp City. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by Wednesday, May 30.

For more details contact the Extension office at (937) 440-3945 or by email at bennett.709@osu.edu. Visit go.osu.edu/mgvcoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.