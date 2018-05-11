Area briefs

Y to offer sports camps

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be offering sports camps this summer. These camps are for beginners to advanced players in each sport and run Monday through Friday of each wee. Contact the Piqua Branch (773-9622) or Robinson Branch (440-9622) for times and to register.

• Gymnastics Camp — June 18-22 for 3 years old and up at the Piqua Branch

• Soccer Camp – June 11-15 for 3 years to fourth grade at the Robinson Branch

• Basketball Camp – June 18-20 for 4 years to fourth grade at the Robinson Branch

• Volleyball Camp – June 25-29 for third to eighth grade at both branches

• Football Camp – July 9-13 for 4 years to fourth grade at the Robinson Branch

• Wrestling Camp – July 16-20 for first to third grade at both branches

For more questions call Jaime Hull, youth program director, at 440-9622.

Bicycle ride to honor others

TROY —

J&D Bicycles, 500 N. Elm St., Troy, will hosting a silent, respectful ride of 12 miles at an easy, slow pace on May 16.

This annual ride is in coordination with hundreds of similar rides worldwide on the third Wednesday of May at 7 p.m.

Participants ride to honor and celebrate the lives of those cyclists who have been injured or killed while riding on public roadways. This ride also is meant to encourage motorists and riders to respect each other and share the road.

The ride will start and finish at J&D Bicycle Shop. All riders are welcome to gather and organize at 6:30 pm., and the ride will begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served at the shop after the ride. Helmets are required, and rental bikes and helmets will be available. For more information about this event, visit www.rideofsilence.org.

Annual hydrant flushing schedule avaiable online

TROY — The City of Troy will be starting the annual fire hydrant flushing project. To check when hydrants may be flushed in your neighborhood, use the following URL: https://tinyurl.com/onkpjs7. Residents can also find the map on the City website, www.troyohio.gov — click on “I Want To” and then click on “view” for the “Fire Hydrant Flushing Schedule Map.”

While the City of Troy water is always safe to drink, if residents notice the water has a brownish tint, this can be corrected by simply running the tap water until the water is clear for two to three minutes.

Questions are referred to the Troy Fire Department, 335-5678.