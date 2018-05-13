Area briefs

Annual hydrant flushing schedule avaiable online

TROY — The City of Troy will be starting the annual fire hydrant flushing project. To check when hydrants may be flushed in your neighborhood, use the following URL: https://tinyurl.com/onkpjs7. Residents can also find the map on the City website, www.troyohio.gov — click on “I Want To” and then click on “view” for the “Fire Hydrant Flushing Schedule Map.”

While the City of Troy water is always safe to drink, if residents notice the water has a brownish tint, this can be corrected by simply running the tap water until the water is clear for two to three minutes.

Questions are referred to the Troy Fire Department, 335-5678.

Stewart graduates military training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Alyssa Stewart graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Stewart is the daughter of Andrew Stewart and Mary Bryan of Troy.

She is a 2017 graduate of Tippecanoe High School, Tipp City.

Museum has new exhibit

TROY — The Museum of Troy History is currently hosting a display of artifacts from Dr. Harter’s Medicine Company. The exhibit includes bottles, advertising, order forms, packaging, promotional materials, and a history of the company. The collection was assembled by local pharmacist Steve Kaplan.

Dr. Harter’s Medicine Company was started in Troy during the 1800’s and grew to a size more suitable for Dayton and St. Louis, Mo. This enterprise was a financial success for Dr. Harter, his brother Samuel Harter, and other investors. Much of the fortune was retained in Troy by the Harter family, including Mary Jane Harter, who eventually married whiskey distiller William Hayner.

The Museum of Troy History is located at 124 E. Water St., Troy, and is free and open to the public. The museum is open from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.