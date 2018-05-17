Area briefs

Y to offer kayaking classes

PIQUA — The Piqua Branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering kayaking classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 19 and 21, and July 24 and 26. The class will run 7:30-9 p.m., and these are two separate classes. The class is designed for beginning kayakers who want to learn the basics of the sport.

The fee for the class is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for non YMCA members. Class size is limited to four participants, and you must be at least 15 years of age to participate.

The class will be taught by Jeff Lange, a local kayaking enthusiast who is also a certified kayak instructor with the American Canoe Association. Lange brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the class.

Kayaking is a popular and fun water sport that individuals can easily learn and do. There are many opportunities for renting a kayak around the Dayton area, as well as many waterways to go kayaking on.

For more information, or to register for the kayaking class, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA at (937) 773-9622, or email at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.

The Miami County YMCA-Piqua Branch is located at 223 W. High St., Piqua.

D-Day presentation set

TROY — The day is June 6, 1944, forever known as D-Day.

Marion Adams served that historic day in the US Navy as a radio operator on an LST — Landing Ship Tank. Adams’ LST participated in three invasions: Normandy, Southern France, and Okinawa. Participants will be able to watch portions of Diana Spitler’s three documentaries of the Adams family service in World War II. Join others as they celebrate Operation Overlord, the name given for the Normandy Invasion, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 9 a.m. June 6.

Inspired by all this activity, Spitler also produced a promotional presentation for USS LST 325 that was viewed by the French Parliament. Her latest documentary, “Write When You Can,” was eight years in the making. Spitler also created a one-hour presentation focusing entirely on her Uncle Marion Adams’ experiences in the Navy.

From parades to Clint Eastwood, the Adams family has contributed to maintaining this part of American history. A cousin of Spitler’s and Adams’ son, Kenny Adams, purchased and restored numerous World War II military vehicles, which he shares in parades or displays at festivals, military events, or schools. Kenny Adams hosted military rendezvous to raise funds for the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and was an AMTRAK operator in Clint Eastwood’s movies “Flags of Our Fathers” and “Letters from Iwo Jima.”

Their motivation comes from the military personnel and veterans who did the real work.

The ’67 Quilters also will be in attendance, presenting original quilts to veterans.

The museum is located at 107 W Main St., Troy, and an elevator is available.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.