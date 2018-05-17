COLLEGE BRIEFS

Allen earns B.S. from BGSU

PIQUA — Katie Allen, of Piqua, graduated with a bachelor of science in education from Bowling Green State University on May 5. She is now certified to teach science in grades 7-12.

Among other awards at BGSU, Allen was selected to participate in the science and math education in ACTION program, receiving a total of nearly $20,000 in scholarship funds over four years. The goal of this program is to assist undergraduate students in their pursuit to become science or mathematics teachers at the middle or high school levels. Participants engage in hands-on learning experiences throughout the program. They also complete a community internship and conduct research projects related to science, math and education.

The ACTION program is a Choose Ohio First grant program funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and is a partnership between the State of Ohio and Bowling Green State University.

Locals graduate from OSU

COLUMBUS — Numerous local students have received degrees from The Ohio State University, which held its commencement on May 6, at Ohio Stadium.

Graduates from Miami County include:

PIQUA: Andrea Marie Ferree, Thomas Carlton Heffelfinger, Joye Hsiang, Alessandra Michelle Painter, Samuel Jackson Roth, Abbigayle Geraldine Soliday, Caitlin Ellen Cromes, Abigail Rae Buecker-Berger

TROY: Kyler Jordan Holland, Erica Marie Lucas, Marie Anne Streng, Magan Lynn McClurg, Alexander Tyler Prouty, Jacob Scott Henson, Joseph Lee Henson, Andrew Joseph Randazzo, Christopher Adam Schmitt, Baylee Meeker Morgan, Ian Thomas Cheatwood, Thomas Ryan Lawrence, Emily Taylor Oldham, Mark Julian Wells, Jinesh Mukesh Patel, Amanda Noel Blakley, Kelsey Elizabeth Hanke, Catherine Elizabeth Doyle, Connor Alber Super

TIPP CITY: Melissa Leigh Garvic, Ryan Lee Starcher, Kristen M. Sortman, Samantha Maria Bonifas, Melanie Brooke McFadin, Mathew George Kuns, Kayla Mitsuko Marshall, Coletta Lee Seeman, Mark Andrew Dillahunt, Claire Louise Kathryn Keel, Lauren Taylor Goodall, Zachary Matthew Allen, Derek Ryan Longshore, Andrew James Grusenmeyer, James Michael Grusenmeyer, Kayla Marie Vath

CASSTOWN: Jonathon Accurso

CONOVER: Justin Donald Rose

FLETCHER: Christopher Thomas Cron

PLEASANT HILL: Tiara B. Jackson, Ryan Andrew Hines

COVINGTON: Ellie Nicole Cain, Hannah Marie Retz, Kylee C. Floyd, Bernard Theordore Kuether

WEST MILTON: Brianna Lynne Bull

ST. PARIS: Philip Leland Sour, Jeffrey Bo Jordan