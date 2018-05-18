Area briefs

Premier honors UVMC nurse

TROY — Jamie Simon was named the 2018 Cameos of Caring nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center on May 2, at the Premier Health Nursing Awards. The Cameos of Caring program is overseen regionally by Wright State University. It recognizes nurses who epitomize caring at the bedside.

Simon, BSN, RN, worked on the UVMC Med-Surg Unit for several years before transferring to surgical services, where she was recognized for providing exceptional patient care and focusing attention on patients and their families.

Others from UVMC who were honored were: Stephanie Wolfe, BSN, RN, for Leadership; Lisa Linn, MSN, RN, CGRN, Clinical Practice; Joshua Wheeler, BSN, RN, Clinical Practice; Mike Dunker, BSN, RN, Education; and Christopher Green, RN, Novice of the Year.

Partners in Practice recipients recognized were: Lori Dieli, environmental services site leader, and Frances Reyes, a patient care technician.

Annual 5K upcoming

COVINGTON — The Covington Outreach Association (COA) will, hold its 11th annual Scenic River 5K Run/Walk — River Run “Under the Trees” on July 14.

The race will begin at 8 a.m. On-site same day registration will be $20 (with no T-shirt provided) on the morning of the race beginning at 7 a.m. All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt on the day of the event. The pre-registration entry fee is $15 (including a T-shirt) through June 20.

The 5K run/walk will begin near The Stillwater Community Church, 7900 W. Sugar Grove, Covington, (the intersection of Sugar Grove and Owens Road.) Parking will be available at and near the church.

Registration is now underway and forms are available at covingtonoutreach.org. Please email coadirector.125@gmail.com, or calling (937) 473-2415 for more information.

All proceeds to support the ministries of Covington Outreach Association. Timing will be by Cant Stop Running, Piqua.