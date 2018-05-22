Area briefs

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s “Butterflies of Ohio” art exhibit is now accepting entries until June 17.

Get in touch with your creative side and help Brukner Nature Center celebrate the unique butterflies found here in Ohio. Watercolors, photography, doodle art, block prints, stamps and mixed media all will be accepted.

There is no fee to enter this exhibit, but all works of art must be 8-inch-by-10-inch and fit into a standard glass-fronted frame, provided by BNC. All ages are encouraged to enter and all art must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sunday, June 17.

Each of the 25 selected pieces will be paired with a $1 voting jar in the Heidelberg Auditorium and the “People’s Choice Award” will be announced at BNC’s Monarch Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 8. All art will be for sale for $20 (unframed — they’ll use these same frames year after year) and available for pick up after the exhibit.

All proceeds support the Monarch Celebration and butterfly education.

Goodwill offers shopping event

DAYTON — Local Goodwill Stores will host a special bargain shopping event that benefits people with disabilities in the Miami Valley. The “Goodwill Shopping Safari — ’70s Edition” is scheduled for Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The charter bus trip will have two itineraries to choose from:

• Itinerary one:

Piqua — 1266 E. Ash St.

Troy – 1660 W. Main St.

Catered lunch by TJ Chumps

Sulphur Grove — 7590 Brandt Pike

Miller Lane — 6868 Miller Lane

• Itinerary two:

Sulphur Grove — 7590 Brandt Pike

Miller Lane — 6868 Miller Lane

Catered lunch by TJ Chumps

Piqua — 1266 E. Ash St.

Troy – 1660 W. Main St.

The $25 non-refundable registration fee includes all bus transportation, a catered lunch at TJ Chumps, contests, games, prizes, and a 10 percent discount card for the day. Participants who bring donations of gently used clothing or household items (up to five bags) will receive chances to win Goodwill Store gift certificates.

Register and pay online at http://gesmv.org/index.cfm/about-us/events/goodwill-shopping-safari/.