Area briefs

Road closed

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP — Alcony-Conover Road will be closed between State Route 41 and LeFevre Road through May 25 for a culvert replacement.

The road will be closed 24 hours a day through the dates.

Financial report available

TROY — The 2017 financial report for the Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority has been completed and is available for inspection at 1695 Troy Sidney Road, Troy, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday-Friday.

Awards announced

TROY — The Troy City Beautification Committee has announced its May awards.

• Merit

404 S. Ridge Ave. — Chris and Mollie Suber

104 N. Market St. — David C. Murray

407 Water St. — Chuck Sturwold

• Green Thumb

768 Skylark Drive

2485 Foxchase — Terry and Sue Weatherhead

2635 Meadowpoint

2321 Larkspur.

Cemetery walk set

TIPP CITY — “If Tombstones Could Talk” cemetery walk, a free event sponsored by the Tippecanoe Historical Society, will be at Maple Hill Cemetery on South Hyatt Street in Tipp City from 5-7 p.m. June 3.

The rain date will be June 10, same times.

This year the locations are a little scattered, but participants are welcome to drive from spot to spot, but must be sure to leave the driveways open for passing traffic. Maps will be available with the location of each presentation. The characters portrayed are: John Purcell and Dorothy Purcell portrayed by Jim and Denise Hooper; Thomas Hartley portrayed by Ron Re’; Miss Mae Messick portrayed by Susan Furlong and Edna Messick portrayed by Marilee Lake; Miss Ann Keppel portrayed by Pam Liebhard; and Mary Kyle Michael portrayed by her niece Kate Johnsen.

For more information, call Susie Spitler at 698-6798 or Gordon Pittenger at 667-3051.

Y to host Splash Week.

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will host Splash Week June 11-15.

This program is free and is intended for beginning level swimmers only. It is a water safety program for children who have completed kindergarten through the fourth grade. Children learn basic swimming skills along with basic rescue and water safety skills. The program will meet for five days during the week and there are two 45 minute sessions. Times are 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Registration is limited to the first 20 children who are enrolled for each time slot. To register, come to the Piqua YMCA, 223 W. High St., or you may call (937) 773-9622. Registration will close June 7.

Children who attend all five days during the week will be eligible for prize drawings.

Again, staff asks that if your child already knows how to swim, do not sign them up for this program, as it is designed for beginning level swimmers.

For more information, contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Y by email at d.shade@miamicountyymca.net.