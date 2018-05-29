Area briefs

Balance fair set

SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love will be hosting a free balance fair that is open to the public from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 5 in the Amos Community Center on the Dorothy Love campus.

Millions of adults experience balance problems annually and one third of people over 65 years of age fall each year.

Balance is the body’s ability to maintain the center of gravity over your base of support. All of your bodily systems are important to maintain balance. If a body system is impaired, compensation of this is most important in order to minimize risk of falling.

Staff will have different stations to check your body systems to identify your risks for falling, plus core balance equipment set up to test your balance.

Please make a reserviation by May 31 to Rachel Hale at (937) 497-6542.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for April:

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Sandy Haack and Ruth Treon

Second — Belva Bemus and Barbara Shroyer

Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Group 2:

First — Dick and Sandy Adams

Second — Tom and Sue Gagnon

Third — Jack and Mary Jo Berry

Group 3:

First — Barbara Wilson and Penny Dye

Second — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Third — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer

Group 4:

First — Mary Jo Berry

Second — Judy Logan and Sue Gagnon

Third — Laury Braby

Group 5:

First — Mable Leytze

Second — Sue Dumbauld

Third — Marge Burk

Group 8:

First — Judy Logan

Second — Bonnie Rashilla

Third — Beth Earhart

Group 9:

First — Jan Wise and Lynn Fobian

Second — Mary Lynne Mouser

Group 10:

First — Ruth Treon

Second — Cindy Wingert

Third — Sandy Haack