Area briefs

Balance fair set
SIDNEY — Ohio Living Dorothy Love will be hosting a free balance fair that is open to the public from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 5 in the Amos Community Center on the Dorothy Love campus.
Millions of adults experience balance problems annually and one third of people over 65 years of age fall each year.
Balance is the body’s ability to maintain the center of gravity over your base of support. All of your bodily systems are important to maintain balance. If a body system is impaired, compensation of this is most important in order to minimize risk of falling.
Staff will have different stations to check your body systems to identify your risks for falling, plus core balance equipment set up to test your balance.
Please make a reserviation by May 31 to Rachel Hale at (937) 497-6542.
Card club winners named
MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for April:
Bridge winners:
Group 1:
First — Sandy Haack and Ruth Treon
Second — Belva Bemus and Barbara Shroyer
Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover
Group 2:
First — Dick and Sandy Adams
Second — Tom and Sue Gagnon
Third — Jack and Mary Jo Berry
Group 3:
First — Barbara Wilson and Penny Dye
Second — Lou Holter and Judy Logan
Third — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer
Group 4:
First — Mary Jo Berry
Second — Judy Logan and Sue Gagnon
Third — Laury Braby
Group 5:
First — Mable Leytze
Second — Sue Dumbauld
Third — Marge Burk
Group 8:
First — Judy Logan
Second — Bonnie Rashilla
Third — Beth Earhart
Group 9:
First — Jan Wise and Lynn Fobian
Second — Mary Lynne Mouser
Group 10:
First — Ruth Treon
Second — Cindy Wingert
Third — Sandy Haack
