Road to close

TROY — West Franklin Street between Plum and South Cherry streets will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for a gas main replacement.

Correction

TROY — In the Oct. 29 story regarding Honda and the CNG station, an error was made in quoting Trillium Managing Director of Business Development David George. George had said “tractor-trailers do not have time” to wait to fuel; the quote in the paper left out the word “not.”

The Troy Daily News apologizes for the error.